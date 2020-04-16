Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 32,500 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $497,324,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

CSX opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

