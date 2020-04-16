Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NOVT opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

