Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,054,000 after acquiring an additional 574,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,237,000 after buying an additional 467,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,001,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,302,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after buying an additional 579,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

