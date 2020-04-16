BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $27,251,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.