Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magna International stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Magna International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Magna International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magna International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Magna International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

