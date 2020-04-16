JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $203.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $203.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

Shares of GS opened at $178.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($3.28). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

