Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 202,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,565,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,914,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,413 shares of company stock worth $1,933,425. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.25.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

