Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.92 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 840,806 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

