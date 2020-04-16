JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

