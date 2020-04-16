Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

AON stock opened at $183.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

