Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $492.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.17.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

