Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $290.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $290.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

