Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apr 16th, 2020

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $374.38 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

