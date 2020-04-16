Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 95,600 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

