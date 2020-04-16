Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 32.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 470,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Umpqua by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 830,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

