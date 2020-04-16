Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 37,500 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

