IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 424 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

