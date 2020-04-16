Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after purchasing an additional 866,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after purchasing an additional 790,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SYSCO stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.