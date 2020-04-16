22,000 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

