Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,780.00. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

