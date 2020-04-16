Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

AIV stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.