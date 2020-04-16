Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

