Short Interest in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Increases By 46.6%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.32 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

