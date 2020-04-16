Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

