Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

