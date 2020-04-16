Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

