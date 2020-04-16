Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $508,000 Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

