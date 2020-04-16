BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,489,000 after acquiring an additional 356,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

