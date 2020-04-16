Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

