Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Up 17.5%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 1,523,484 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,018,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.78.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

