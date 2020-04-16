Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 410 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average is $241.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.27.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.