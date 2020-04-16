Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,269 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,178,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

WELL opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

