Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.