Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

