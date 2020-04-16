United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

United Rentals stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

