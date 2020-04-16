ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $282.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $186.31 and a one year high of $319.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

