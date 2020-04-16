First Bank & Trust Takes $27,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $106,859,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

