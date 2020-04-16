First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 721 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

