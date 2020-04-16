ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

