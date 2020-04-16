Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

