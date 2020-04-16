2,700 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $280.84 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

