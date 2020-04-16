Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

