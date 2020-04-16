Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 240 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.