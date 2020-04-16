Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,586. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

