Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 15,232 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

