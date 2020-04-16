Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Qualys by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $84,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,827 shares of company stock worth $2,536,657. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

