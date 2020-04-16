Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,454 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $1,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,329 shares of company stock worth $9,114,919. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.