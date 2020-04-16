Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

