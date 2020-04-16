Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

