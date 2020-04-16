CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $318,559.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.